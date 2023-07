Doroni Aerospace has completed the first piloted flight test of its H1 personal electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The company, known for its sleek and sporty design, announced this major milestone on Wednesday, marking a significant moment for the emerging market.

While several companies are focused on developing drive-and-fly vehicles that can operate on both roads and in the air, Doroni has taken a different approach. Their creation is a pure eVTOL aircraft, resembling a futuristic sports car, with eight electric motors driving ducted fans fitted in the main wing and a canard, along with a pair of small pusher propellers behind the fuselage.