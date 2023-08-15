Driverless cars from Cruise create traffic jam in San Francisco

Imagine a world where autonomous cars are given a free mandate to run and offer various services to passengers. The city of San Fransico experienced exactly that after it allowed Cruise and Waymo to conduct full-fledged commercial passenger services.

On August 10, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) allowed both firms to charge fees for journeys at any time of day after a 3-to-1 vote. A day after, Cruise's driverless cars were seen creating traffic blockades in the city’s North Beach neighborhood, according to reports quoted by CNBC.

Pedestrians reported seeing as many as ten of Cruise's driverless stuck near Vallejo Street in North Beach at around 11 pm, which led to a disruption in traffic for about 15 minutes. According to the firm, cell phone coverage troubles connected to a nearby music event impeded its ability to guide the trucks.