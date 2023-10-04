Droneliner promises 70% less cost for air freight transfers

Droneliner promises 70% less cost for air freight transfersCustom design and crew-free operations ensure a more sustainable ecosystem.Jijo Malayil| Oct 04, 2023 11:19 AM ESTCreated: Oct 04, 2023 11:19 AM ESTtransportationDroneliner DL350Droneliner Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Air freight remains the fastest way to move cargo across global locations. But often, factors like cost and space availability limit the means of transportation reaching its full potential. As a solution to it, Droneliner promises to transform the industry with its new models that offer a crew-less experience and are designed to optimize cargo rooms. The London-based aviation firm claims that the new aircraft have the potential to cut air freight costs by more than 70 percent, bringing them down to levels equivalent to sea freight. As a result, many more items may now be shipped by air.This is achieved as the system can transport 40 or more lightweight 20-foot shipping containers in a remotely piloted roll-on/roll-off aircraft. The service also promises same-day/next-day worldwide bulk delivery. See Also Related Natilus partners with ZeroAvia to develop a hydrogen-electric freight carrier Freight trains for space? Space Force to build cargo delivery network Russia is covering its aircraft with rubber tires, but why? A design overhaul The freight aircraft currently used in the shipping industry are mainly repurposed passenger carriers. In such models, fitting standard shipping containers in round-sided fuselages is impossible. These ai liners are best suited to carrying small packages, resulting in many vacant spaces in a hold with a domed roof. Such methods also warrant teams of manual laborers to unpack and repack air cargo four times every trip onto netting pallets and ULDs. It takes a lot of work to move every object. All of this causes delivery to be delayed by several days. In addition, an extensive workforce in the process can also be subjected to delays and stoppage, leading to cases like pandemics, adding time and cost to the supply chain. Front and rear openable hatches ease loading and unloadingDroneliner The body of the Droneliner, in comparison, is more formed like a box with smooth edges, allowing regular 20-ft (6-m) intermodal shipping containers to be wheeled on and off via ramps in its wide-opening front and rear ends. Additionally, it is remotely controlled. Therefore, no provisions for an onboard crew are necessary.Depending on the Droneliner model, one or two turbofan engines are used for propulsion. Aiding in efficiency, the aircraft's hybrid drive system employs electrical power for taxiing, takeoff, and landing, even when using conventional gasoline. According to the firm, the models also permit sustainable fuels on the route to Net Zero while drastically decreasing operational expenses, with a Payload Fuel ratio of 4:1 as opposed to existing cargo planes with anything up to a 1:4 ratio. Efficient and economical A total of 36 to 40 containers may be accommodated on two floors by the single-engine DL200, with a maximum cargo weight of 200 tons (181 tonnes). While managing up to 350 tons (318 tonnes), the twin-engine DL350 will transport 70 to 80 containers on three floors. A range of 6,500 nautical miles (12,038 km) should be possible for both versions.The firm believes the multi-purpose platform on which the models are built will help it to cater to the needs for military and civilian containerized intermodal freight, air-to-air refueling (tow-and-lock fuel tanks), military air-drop (with remote 'pinch-point' release), disaster relief & virus-free unmanned delivery, and emergency aid and supplies. The company has not released any timelines regarding when the design of the freight aircraft would make it into production. Given the importance of containing emissions and reducing costs, it would be highly beneficial if such customized arrangements were made available to advance the global freight industry. HomeTransportationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Homo sapiens used another route to migrate out of AfricaHow AI can revolutionize health on long-duration spaceflightsF-22 became "The Super Raptor" with these upgradesAre smart phones destroying our mental health?From lost wings to ruptured fuselages, 7 times planes refused to dieNew 3D printing approach offers hope for brain injury repairMorphing robots: CSU's breakthrough in biomimicry technologyHere's why robots are bad at passing CAPTCHA tests — at least in theoryA "lost world" from a billion years ago discoveredChemistry Nobel Prize goes to quantum dots that guide surgeons Job Board