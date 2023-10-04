Droneliner promises 70% less cost for air freight transfers

Air freight remains the fastest way to move cargo across global locations. But often, factors like cost and space availability limit the means of transportation reaching its full potential.

As a solution to it, Droneliner promises to transform the industry with its new models that offer a crew-less experience and are designed to optimize cargo rooms. The London-based aviation firm claims that the new aircraft have the potential to cut air freight costs by more than 70 percent, bringing them down to levels equivalent to sea freight. As a result, many more items may now be shipped by air.

This is achieved as the system can transport 40 or more lightweight 20-foot shipping containers in a remotely piloted roll-on/roll-off aircraft. The service also promises same-day/next-day worldwide bulk delivery.