Ohio-based startup's e-bikes come with swappable batteries

Cleveland, Ohio-based LAND Energy, though, wants to eliminate this fear in the mind of potential buyers by offering them the option to switch their battery packs anytime in the future. What makes this concept even more interesting is that one does not have to visit a repair shop to get this done. Removing the battery on LAND Energy's Light Electric Vehicles (LEVs) is very simple and can be done by anybody.

Battery swapping is easy on the District LAND Energy

Rather the company wants its battery pack to serve as your personal energy grid wherever you go, and the LEVs are built around the battery pack.

The CORE battery pack

LAND Energy's LEVs are built around the portable power platform, dubbed CORE, which enables users to travel and work anywhere. The human-scaled battery pack can be charged using any wall outlet or even a solar panel when off the grid and is equipped with digital connectivity that allows for geo-location and tracking, as well as remote locking when need be.

The battery pack itself comes with a range of USB ports that you can use to power laptops, smartphones, and other electronics, whether needed for work or for play.

The Light Electric Vehicles

Built around the CORE battery pack is the DISTRICT, the LEV from LAND Energy that is available in two models, the standard and an off-road version called the District Scrambler.

Doing away with the inconveniences such as weight, gear shifting, noise, and maintenance schedules of gas-powered bikes, the DISTRICT LEVs are simple bikes designed to deliver comfortable rides without the hassles.