New E-Hybrid Cayenne from Porsche produces 729 horsepower

As the world is moving towards a more sustainable future, the ecosystem of performance automobiles is combining the best of both worlds – internal combustion and electric – to help keep the DNA of such vehicles intact.

Following this philosophy, Porsche's popular SUV Cayenne in its 2024 iteration is now being offered in a Turbo E-hybrid variant, which makes the model its most powerful version to date, all while maintaining decent fuel economy and lower emissions. The combined output from the powertrain stands at 729 horsepower and 700 lb-ft of torque. Since its introduction, the Cayenne has appealed to car enthusiasts who want sportscar-like performance with the practicality of owning an SUV.