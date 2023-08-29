New E-Hybrid Cayenne from Porsche produces 729 horsepower

New E-Hybrid Cayenne from Porsche produces 729 horsepowerAdvanced hybrid technology also offers quicker charging and greater electric range.Jijo Malayil| Aug 29, 2023 11:40 AM ESTCreated: Aug 29, 2023 11:40 AM ESTtransportationPorsche Cayenne Turbo E-HybridPorsche Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.As the world is moving towards a more sustainable future, the ecosystem of performance automobiles is combining the best of both worlds – internal combustion and electric – to help keep the DNA of such vehicles intact. Following this philosophy, Porsche's popular SUV Cayenne in its 2024 iteration is now being offered in a Turbo E-hybrid variant, which makes the model its most powerful version to date, all while maintaining decent fuel economy and lower emissions. The combined output from the powertrain stands at 729 horsepower and 700 lb-ft of torque. Since its introduction, the Cayenne has appealed to car enthusiasts who want sportscar-like performance with the practicality of owning an SUV. See Also Related Porsche's planned electric speedboat will use the Macan's powertrain New Porsche Cayenne is the Fastest and Most Powerful Cayenne of All Time with Transverse Dynamics Rolls-Royce announces new turbogenerator to power hybrid electric flight The German carmaker introduced the third generation of Cayenne earlier this year and the Turbo E-Hybrid variant now adds a plug-in hybrid powertrain to the SUV lineup. The new Turbo E-hybrid model is offered in both SUV and Coupe body styles. A sportscar on stiltsThe heavily modified four-liter V8 twin-turbo engine, which produces 591 horsepower, is supported by an electric motor with 174 horsepower. The Cayenne's desire to be the sports car among SUVs is reflected in the performance that results. The Turbo E-Hybrid can reach a high track speed of 183 mph after accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds.Rear of the Cayenne Turbo E-HybridPorsche Compared to its previous generation, the new Cayenne E-Hybrid versions have a much bigger high-voltage battery (25.9 kWh), which is located below the trunk area. Despite the larger battery capacity, the new 11-kW onboard charger may cut the charging time to under 2.5 hours when used with a compatible wall box or charger. The model promises to offer an all-electric range of 56 miles (90 kilometers), ample for city runabouts. To care for its ride and handling is the brand's two-chamber, two-valve adaptive air suspension system, which is a standard feature on the Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid variants. This makes it possible to separately modify the settings for compression and rebound. The benefits of this configuration include an increase in comfort and handling as well as a wider range between the system's Comfort and Sport Plus settings. According to Porsche, the suspension works to provide the finest possible dive and squat motion reduction when accelerating and braking, as well as accurate handling during intense driving and a comfort-oriented configuration when cruising.On the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) is also featured as standard equipment. It regulates the amount of power that your car's engine or motor provides to each particular wheel, resulting in improved traction on slick terrain and better power management. Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) provides active roll stabilization that reduces lateral body movement during cornering maneuvers. It also can mitigate lateral instability of the vehicle on uneven surfaces, helping to keep the vehicle planted on the road even at high speeds. The new Turbo E-Hybrid is the second of Porsche's three hybrid Cayenne variants that will be released this year. Orders for the Turbo E-Hybrid models may be made now, and delivery to American dealers is scheduled for Q2 2024. Without the $1,650 shipping, processing, and handling charge, the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid has an MSRP of $146,900, while the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Coupe has an MSRP of $151,400. HomeTransportationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Earth's retreating glaciers are creating huge alien ecosystemsThis bio-inspired leaf generates more power than solar panelsAd Astra: The Future of Propulsion Technology (Part II)Rise of the Pheonix: Pentagon’s 5GAT stealth drone is backA "lost world" from a billion years ago discoveredNew study challenges Einstein and Newton's theories of gravityCan the secrets of gummy candy improve 3D-printed foods?How high heat affects EVs and what you can do about itPairing of electrons in an artificial atom leads to a breakthroughYou can hear silence, claim researchers, settling an old debate Job Board