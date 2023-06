Einride, the autonomous electric vehicle (EV) freight developer, has partnered with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MOEI) to deploy its full portfolio of electric and autonomous freight solutions across a massive 550-kilometre freight grid.

Considering the company's relatively short seven-year history, this announcement marks another remarkable milestone for Einride. From its humble beginnings in Sweden, Einride has rapidly expanded its operations to the United States, establishing remote pod operators in Texas and gaining certification for autonomous rides.

Not stopping there, Einride has focused its attention on Europe, particularly freight-centric areas like Germany, while attracting new customers and building its charging networks along the way.