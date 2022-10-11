This electric flying car drives like a 'normal car' at speeds of up to 80 mph
Dozens of flying car projects have emerged in the past few years. However, only a handful make it past the conceptual stage. Even fewer have been successfully tested with passengers on board. And it could take many years before any are put into service.
On Monday, Dubaiites saw an electric flying taxi soaring across skies and skyscrapers, offering more than a sneak peeks of futuristic technology that could transport people across cities, high above the traffic and congested roadways, reported The Associated Press.
X2 flying car's first public flight is officially launched. Let's take a look at the scene together! https://t.co/5o7JKKFe9f— XPENG AEROHT (@XPENG_AEROHT) ) October 11, 2022
Developed by the Guangzhou-based XPeng Inc's aviation affiliate, the XPeng X2's demonstration was held with an empty cockpit, but according to the company, it carried out a manned flight test in July 2021.
The X2 completed its 90-minute test flight after taking off from Dubai Marina at the Gitex Global tech 2022, marking an exciting future of intelligent mobility solutions and short-haul flights.
X2 is the latest generation of the flying car
The stylish and sleekly designed vehicle can carry two passengers and is powered by a set of eight propellers. The company stated that it has a top speed of 80 miles (130 kilometers) per hour.
Equipped with an intelligent flight control system and autonomous flight capabilities, the X2 is the latest generation of flying cars independently developed by XPeng subsidiary XPeng Aeroht.
Unlike airplanes and helicopters, eVTOL, or electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles, offer quick point-to-point personal travel, at least in principle.
It measures 16.3 feet long by 15.7 ft wide by 4.5 ft high (4.97 meters long by 4.78 m wide by 1.36 m high), although its arms can be folded, reducing its width to six feet (1.83 m). The vehicle is claimed to tip the scales at 1,236 lb (560 kg) and has a maximum take-off weight of 1,676 lb (760 kg), reported New Atlas.
The eVTOL can cruise at an altitude of 3,281 feet (1,000m) and is said to have a runtime of 35 minutes per charge of its battery pack. Autonomous flight capability, radar ranging, an obstacle avoidance system, and an automatically deployed safety parachute are other features.
In terms of safety design, the X2 has eight independent battery groups for redundant power supply, four axes, and eight paddles for multi-motor power backup.
'Just like a normal car'
CEO He Xiaopeng had earlier demonstrated through a video that the driver could drive a flying vehicle like driving a normal car.
"We have taken the way cars operate and creatively revised and applied it to the flying system to make it less difficult to learn to fly," he said at the time.
Trixie LohMirmand, executive vice president of Events Management at Dubai World Trade Centre, Gitex Global's organizer, said: "Gitex has played host to pivotal moments over the years. Today, we are proud to support the first public flight of the pioneering flying car XPeng AeroHT X2 in partnership with the Dubai International Chamber."
Though the sector continues to face major challenges, ranging from battery life, air traffic control, safety, and infrastructure issues, XPeng hopes to begin "small deliveries" of the X2 in 2024, reported Cnevpost.