This electric flying car drives like a 'normal car' at speeds of up to 80 mph

X2 flying car's first public flight is officially launched. Let's take a look at the scene together! https://t.co/5o7JKKFe9f — XPENG AEROHT (@XPENG_AEROHT) ) October 11, 2022

Developed by the Guangzhou-based XPeng Inc's aviation affiliate, the XPeng X2's demonstration was held with an empty cockpit, but according to the company, it carried out a manned flight test in July 2021.

The X2 completed its 90-minute test flight after taking off from Dubai Marina at the Gitex Global tech 2022, marking an exciting future of intelligent mobility solutions and short-haul flights.

The X2 took off in Dubai and completed 90 minutes of flying. Xpeng

X2 is the latest generation of the flying car

The stylish and sleekly designed vehicle can carry two passengers and is powered by a set of eight propellers. The company stated that it has a top speed of 80 miles (130 kilometers) per hour.

Equipped with an intelligent flight control system and autonomous flight capabilities, the X2 is the latest generation of flying cars independently developed by XPeng subsidiary XPeng Aeroht.

Unlike airplanes and helicopters, eVTOL, or electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles, offer quick point-to-point personal travel, at least in principle.

It measures 16.3 feet long by 15.7 ft wide by 4.5 ft high (4.97 meters long by 4.78 m wide by 1.36 m high), although its arms can be folded, reducing its width to six feet (1.83 m). The vehicle is claimed to tip the scales at 1,236 lb (560 kg) and has a maximum take-off weight of 1,676 lb (760 kg), reported New Atlas.