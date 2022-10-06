European carmaker's $2.9 million electric hypercar debuts in the US

1,900 horsepower (1,397 kilowatts) and 1,696 pound-feet (2,300 Newton-meters) of torque are available from the electric hypercar. It includes four electric motors and a Rimac battery with a 120-kilowatt-hour capacity. The vehicle has a top speed of 217 mph (350 kph) and can reach 60 mph (96 kph) from zero in less than two seconds.

Argento Liquido, a shade of silver, and the Carbon Accent Pack, which includes carbon fiber wing mirrors, adorn the vehicle's exterior. Nero has been applied to the hypercar's roof. The Exterior Jewellery Pack option adds red brushed metal elements that go nicely with red brake calipers and gloss black center-locking wheels.

There is no chrome inside the tanned leather interior: the black quilting and contrast stitching on the red leather seats. Pininfarina also uses black quilting on the door inserts and center console. Even the client-requested custom key is included with the car.

The company estimates it will take 1,340 hours and 14 craftspeople to construct the Anniversario edition. The standard Battista is made by ten artisans and takes 1,250 hours to complete. Before reaching its final station, the car passed through 14 others.

150 hand-build vehicles

Later this month, the first Battista super GT in series production will display in New York State while Automobili Pininfarina continues to hand-build all 150 of the specified series EVs.