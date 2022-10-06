European carmaker's $2.9 million electric hypercar debuts in the US
Europe-based hypercar manufacturer Automobili Pininfarina has launched its electric hypercar, Battista hyper GT, in the United States.
The Battista super GT, the redesigned subsidiary's first EV, is named after the founding father of its predecessor and had its 2018 Monterey Car Week concept EV debut. The launch of the Anniversario, an even more unique version of the Battista, came after that opulent hyper GT. Its makers have guaranteed a small production of only five vehicles, each of which has already sold for an estimated $2.9 million.
1,900 horsepower (1,397 kilowatts) and 1,696 pound-feet (2,300 Newton-meters) of torque are available from the electric hypercar. It includes four electric motors and a Rimac battery with a 120-kilowatt-hour capacity. The vehicle has a top speed of 217 mph (350 kph) and can reach 60 mph (96 kph) from zero in less than two seconds.
Argento Liquido, a shade of silver, and the Carbon Accent Pack, which includes carbon fiber wing mirrors, adorn the vehicle's exterior. Nero has been applied to the hypercar's roof. The Exterior Jewellery Pack option adds red brushed metal elements that go nicely with red brake calipers and gloss black center-locking wheels.
There is no chrome inside the tanned leather interior: the black quilting and contrast stitching on the red leather seats. Pininfarina also uses black quilting on the door inserts and center console. Even the client-requested custom key is included with the car.
The company estimates it will take 1,340 hours and 14 craftspeople to construct the Anniversario edition. The standard Battista is made by ten artisans and takes 1,250 hours to complete. Before reaching its final station, the car passed through 14 others.
150 hand-build vehicles
Later this month, the first Battista super GT in series production will display in New York State while Automobili Pininfarina continues to hand-build all 150 of the specified series EVs.
At a gathering in New York this month, Pininfarina will hand over the vehicles to the owners. The company will deliver the automobiles and a brand-new four-piece luggage collection specially built to fit the Battista. The assortment consists of a weekend holdall, a suit bag, a shoe bag, and a cabin travel bag. Pininfarina can customize the luggage to each vehicle's requirements.
Automobili Pininfarina CEO, Per Svantesson, said, “The team and I are very proud of Automobili Pininfarina’s expansion in the U.S. and the delivery of the first Battista cars stateside. This symbolizes our creation of a new luxury electric car segment both in the U.S. and globally. With a passionate collector receiving the first Battista in North America, we see tremendous confidence in this masterpiece of design and technology in this influential community."
It is quite exciting to see this hypercar in the states.