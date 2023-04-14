New electric Mustang Super Cobra Jet 1800 to break the quarter-mile race record

“We’re always looking to push ourselves in every corner of the motorsport world,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports. “Drag racing remains a key proving ground for our products and technology, and we’re excited to not only try to best our own record in the quarter-mile, but to further showcase ongoing development we continue to make across the entire electric vehicle landscape.”

The Super Cobra Jet 1800 features four PN-250-DZR inverters coupled to two double-stacked DS-250-115 motor pairings, along with a new Liberty transmission and an entirely reworked, lighter-weight battery system designed by Ford Performance and MLe Racecars.

The power is sent to an MLe Racecars-revised rear end featuring improved suspension geometry from PMR and larger Mickey Thompson drag radials to optimize launches. The entire system is managed by Ford Performance proprietary control software running on AEM-EV hardware, with a new data acquisition system, dash, and power distribution system all designed in-house.

According to Rushbrook, the changes made to the Super Cobra Jet 1800 have significantly improved the car, including removing hundreds of pounds in weight and increasing horsepower to 1800. “Our changes have made significant improvements to the car, including removing hundreds of pounds in weight and increasing horsepower to 1800,” explained Rushbrook.