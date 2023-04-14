New electric Mustang Super Cobra Jet 1800 to break the quarter-mile race record
Ford Performance has unveiled its latest electric-powered Mustang prototype, the Super Cobra Jet 1800, aimed at beating the standing quarter-mile world record for full-bodied electric vehicles.
The new prototype is a fully reworked version of the all-electric Mustang Cobra Jet 1400, which set the current world record of 8.128 seconds at 171.97 mph (276.807 kph). The Super Cobra Jet 1800 is lighter and more powerful, with several upgrades to the chassis, powertrain, and control systems, according to the press release.
“We’re always looking to push ourselves in every corner of the motorsport world,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports. “Drag racing remains a key proving ground for our products and technology, and we’re excited to not only try to best our own record in the quarter-mile, but to further showcase ongoing development we continue to make across the entire electric vehicle landscape.”
The Super Cobra Jet 1800 features four PN-250-DZR inverters coupled to two double-stacked DS-250-115 motor pairings, along with a new Liberty transmission and an entirely reworked, lighter-weight battery system designed by Ford Performance and MLe Racecars.
The entire system is managed by Ford Performance
The power is sent to an MLe Racecars-revised rear end featuring improved suspension geometry from PMR and larger Mickey Thompson drag radials to optimize launches. The entire system is managed by Ford Performance proprietary control software running on AEM-EV hardware, with a new data acquisition system, dash, and power distribution system all designed in-house.
According to Rushbrook, the changes made to the Super Cobra Jet 1800 have significantly improved the car, including removing hundreds of pounds in weight and increasing horsepower to 1800. “Our changes have made significant improvements to the car, including removing hundreds of pounds in weight and increasing horsepower to 1800,” explained Rushbrook.
In addition to attempting to beat the quarter-mile world record, the Super Cobra Jet 1800 will also aim to set records for the fastest electric vehicle 0-60 mph (0-100 kph) and the fastest two-wheel drive electric vehicle 0-60 during an NHRA event later this season. MLe Racecar’s cofounder and official program test driver Pat McCue is planned to be in the driver’s seat.
Electric vehicles have shown promise in quarter-mile races due to their instant torque delivery, which can give them an advantage over traditional gasoline-powered cars. With no need to shift gears, electric vehicles can maintain their speed throughout the quarter-mile, making them ideal for drag racing. As electric vehicle technology continues to improve, it is likely we will see more electric vehicles dominating the drag racing scene in the future.
Ford Performance's Super Cobra Jet 1800 is an impressive example of the potential for electric vehicles in the motorsports world, and we look forward to seeing how it performs on the track.