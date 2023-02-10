Newly designed electric P50 cars can be built thanks to DIY kits

Even though production of the P50 was stopped in 1965, a few driven businessmen were able to revive the brand. Called P50 Cars, the new firm has built a replica that is far more accessible than one of the original 50 production cars, and it's electric.

P50 P50 Cars

The new electric version is supposed to have a 4 kW motor that propels the small vehicle to a top speed of 28 mph (45 km/h). Those who want more power can install their electric motor instead of the 4,000W model included in the kit, as reported by Electrek.

What do these kits include?

The kit comes with the wheels, body, seat, steering wheel, drivetrain, and everything else you need to make your own world's tiniest electric car. It takes about 50 hours to complete, but the British maker also sells fully-assembled versions.

“It’s our belief that the P50 and Trident are perfect as self-assembly kit cars, especially as a first build for the novice car builder. Being mechanically simple, extremely lightweight, and small by their very nature, they are a great introduction to the art of vehicle building. Our kits come with all the key components to get your ‘World’s Smallest Car’ on the road," says P50 cars.