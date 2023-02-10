Newly designed electric P50 cars can be built thanks to DIY kits
When the Peel Engineering Company produced the Peel P50, a three-wheeled microcar in the 1960s, it went off with a huge bang. In 2010, it was recognized by the Guinness World Record as the smallest car ever produced. There's good news for P50 lovers – a new kit allows handy folks to build replicas.
Even though production of the P50 was stopped in 1965, a few driven businessmen were able to revive the brand. Called P50 Cars, the new firm has built a replica that is far more accessible than one of the original 50 production cars, and it's electric.
The new electric version is supposed to have a 4 kW motor that propels the small vehicle to a top speed of 28 mph (45 km/h). Those who want more power can install their electric motor instead of the 4,000W model included in the kit, as reported by Electrek.
What do these kits include?
The kit comes with the wheels, body, seat, steering wheel, drivetrain, and everything else you need to make your own world's tiniest electric car. It takes about 50 hours to complete, but the British maker also sells fully-assembled versions.
“It’s our belief that the P50 and Trident are perfect as self-assembly kit cars, especially as a first build for the novice car builder. Being mechanically simple, extremely lightweight, and small by their very nature, they are a great introduction to the art of vehicle building. Our kits come with all the key components to get your ‘World’s Smallest Car’ on the road," says P50 cars.
"All that is required are a few tools, a little garage space (as little as 6ft by 8ft area) and patience. Approximate build time is around 50 hours start to finish. Registering your kit once built is also more straightforward than most kit cars as in many jurisdictions they are classified as mopeds or light motorcycles," added the manufacturer.
A recent study highlighted the crucial role dams could play in securing long-term food security. IE discovers more in an exclusive interview with one of the researchers.