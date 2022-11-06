Electric 'super-scooters' that go 0-62 mph in 2.8 seconds will soon be unveiled in Milan

For what is effectively a maxi-scooter, the Senmenti 0, the super-scooter, boasts incredibly high-performance numbers with about 600 Nm (442.5 lb-ft) of rear-wheel torque.

0-100 Kms/per hour in 2.8 seconds

This unassuming-looking commuter is allegedly capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour (0 to 62 mph) in 2.8 seconds.

This means that it can effectively keep up with Suzuki's GSX-R1000 superbike until it reaches highway speeds, at which point the Gixxer will have accumulated enough revs to awaken and begin making an effort.

Even though you'll need to be paying great attention to your mirrors if you decide to take the fast lane, the Senmenti will continue to accelerate quickly up to a stated top speed of 200 km/h (124 mph).

This scooter has a robustly high peak speed, and the 16.2-kWh battery pack can give it a remarkable 300 km (186 miles) of range if you ride at a respectable 88 km/h (55 mph).

Horwin has equipped this machine with more than 30 cameras, sensors, and deep learning processors in an effort to position itself as a technological powerhouse.

Real-time tire pressure monitoring, front and rear mm-wave radars for collision and blind spot warnings, hill-start assistance, descent control, and auto-hold are among the features that are available in the scooter.