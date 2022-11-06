Electric 'super-scooters' that go 0-62 mph in 2.8 seconds will soon be unveiled in Milan
Two "super-scooters" completely packed with technology and a second outlandish concept that seek to revolutionize conventional chassis design will be on display at this year's EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy.
Horwin, an Austrian-designed and China-manufactured electric motorbike company, will debut two wild concepts this year at the show, according to an initial review report published by News Atlas on Thursday.
For what is effectively a maxi-scooter, the Senmenti 0, the super-scooter, boasts incredibly high-performance numbers with about 600 Nm (442.5 lb-ft) of rear-wheel torque.
0-100 Kms/per hour in 2.8 seconds
This unassuming-looking commuter is allegedly capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour (0 to 62 mph) in 2.8 seconds.
This means that it can effectively keep up with Suzuki's GSX-R1000 superbike until it reaches highway speeds, at which point the Gixxer will have accumulated enough revs to awaken and begin making an effort.
Even though you'll need to be paying great attention to your mirrors if you decide to take the fast lane, the Senmenti will continue to accelerate quickly up to a stated top speed of 200 km/h (124 mph).
This scooter has a robustly high peak speed, and the 16.2-kWh battery pack can give it a remarkable 300 km (186 miles) of range if you ride at a respectable 88 km/h (55 mph).
Horwin has equipped this machine with more than 30 cameras, sensors, and deep learning processors in an effort to position itself as a technological powerhouse.
Real-time tire pressure monitoring, front and rear mm-wave radars for collision and blind spot warnings, hill-start assistance, descent control, and auto-hold are among the features that are available in the scooter.
'Sentry mode'
To keep the bike safe, if it is stolen or damaged, cameras and sensors all around the bike enable a "sentry mode."
The cameras are also intended to monitor the rider and the road conditions so that the bike may learn your behaviors and adjust its power output accordingly.
The AI will try to determine the coolest aspects of your vehicle, so it can automatically capture selfie films and brief clips from its cameras.
A key fob, a Bluetooth link, or a phone app can start it up without a key. The bike has heated seats and bars, traction control, three-level adjustable air shocks, ABS, and a "fully-automatic windshield." It even has a reverse mode to help it escape tight spaces.
It's not known what the weird device circling the front axle of the Senmenti 0 might be, as it appears to be equipped with standard forks. However, the other idea Horwin is proposing to EICMA is a bit more radical.
The Senmenti X uses a new architecture and is built to closely equal the performance metrics of the 0 model.
Horwin claims that an electric design that incorporates the battery, motor, and controller as integral parts of the frame will "fundamentally solve the triangle paradox of performance, range, and weight."
However, the News Atlas review has doubts
"It looks like the old Akira motorcycle shape again – reliably signaling that this thing is highly unlikely to ever hit the road. If it does, it'll do so with dual front and rear swingarms, natty blue wheel covers, and a center-hub steering arrangement of some sort. But it won't, " said the News Atlas review.
"So we may as well enjoy it for what it is: a wacky sci-fi concept bike. And it does look like a fine one of those. It'll be fun to see in the flesh."
