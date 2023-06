A major tragedy struck the Indian state of Odisha on Friday. Approximately 288 people died and over a thousand were injured after several coaches of a passenger train — the Coromandel Express — were derailed after it hit a stationary goods train and then hit another passenger train — Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express — passing in the opposite direction.

With authorities scrambling to gather information over the last three days regarding what could have gone wrong, Indian Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the root cause of the accident had been identified. "We have identified the cause of the incident and the people responsible for it... It happened due to a change in electronic interlocking," said the minister.