Musk wants Cybertruck to be made with Lego-like precision

Elon Musk allegedly asked Tesla employees to ensure that Cybertruck production achieves single-digit micron” tolerance, much like Lego or even soda cans are made with. This instruction was sent to employees in an email, which was later leaked, Electrek reported.

The Cybertruck is Tesla's most awaited electric vehicle, running several years behind schedule and expected to begin deliveries by the end of this quarter. The vehicle's iconic shape piqued many potential buyers' interest when unveiled in 2019.

More than two million people signed up for the car to enter production by 2021. Whether the timeline was yet another ambitious but impossible deadline set up by Musk or the vehicle faced multiple issues before hitting the production line, we do not know. But the good news for Tesla fans is that the Giga factory in Texas has indeed rolled out the first vehicle, and many more are expected to follow soon.