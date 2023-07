China’s government has solicited a truce among its top EV manufacturers, with Elon Musk’s Tesla being the only foreign firm to sign the joint letter committing to the country’s “core socialist values”.

Reported by the FT, Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk, along with 15 other automakers, including BYD (Tesla's biggest Chinese rival), signed the joint letter at a motor conference in Shanghai on Thursday. The contents of the letter align with China’s ruling Communist Party and President Xi Jinping.

The Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology constructed a joint letter targeting unfair fluctuating prices for the leading EV makers in the world’s largest car market.