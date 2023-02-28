New radar sensors can accurately see through smoke, dust, and fog

All these sensors provide data to the autonomous vehicle's computer system, which uses machine learning algorithms and other technologies to process the data and make decisions about navigating the environment. Combining the data from these various sensors allows autonomous vehicles to comprehensively view their surroundings and make real-time decisions to avoid obstacles, stay within lanes, and follow traffic laws.

“The advantage with radar is that it works in all weather conditions and can ‘see’ through smoke and dust,” says Daniel Adolfsson, a doctoral student in computer science at Örebro University.

With this new method, an autonomous vehicle can pinpoint its location with a precision of 1 meter (3.28 feet) after traveling 100 meters (328 feet). That enhances the positioning system of the radar sensors by 1 meter (3.28 feet).

“Reducing the error margin from 2 to 1 percent is a huge step forward. The method is both very quick and precise, which is just the ticket if autonomous robots are to interact safely with humans and other robots,” says Daniel Adolfsson.

“Our work with improving the precision of radar sensors can lead to autonomous cars being able to drive safely no matter the weather conditions. It can also prove useful within the construction and mining industries where autonomous heavy-duty machinery must be able to operate in environments with a lot of dust,” Adolfsson added.

Using this new method, laser location is becoming increasingly precise compared to radar positioning. Radar sensors can see through smoke, dust, and fog, so they can replace laser sensors on vehicles that operate in low visibility.