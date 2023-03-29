European Union nations decide to ban ICE car sales as of 2035
A historic regulation that will ensure that all new automobiles sold starting in 2035 must have zero emissions has been passed by member states of the European Union (EU), according to Reuters.
Italy, Bulgaria, and Romania voted no, and Poland abstained.
Because Germany demanded a waiver for e-fuel vehicles, the deal was postponed for several weeks.
Because they use captured carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions to offset the CO2 released when the fuel is used in an engine, e-fuels are considered carbon neutral.
The new law was anticipated to make the sale of internal combustion engine vehicles in the EU impossible starting in 2035.
Although e-fuels are not yet mass manufactured, the exemption that Germany was able to secure will now benefit individuals who drive traditional automobiles.
Later this year, the EU will specify how sales of automobiles using just e-fuel may continue.
According to the European Commission, passenger vehicles and vans contribute around 12 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively, of all CO2 emissions in the EU. CO2 is the primary greenhouse gas.
The UN issued a warning earlier this month that the goal of limiting the increase in global temperatures to 1.5C was likely to be missed.
By 2035, all new automobiles sold in the EU must emit no CO2; by 2030, their CO2 emissions must be 55 percent lower than in 2021.
Germany's tardy resistance came after legislators and member states of the EU had already approved the 2035 phaseout, which infuriated several EU officials.
Among those that promote e-fuels are Porsche and Ferrari, who see them as a way to prevent their vehicles from being burdened by large batteries.
Among others, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, and Volkswagen will deploy electric vehicles to reduce carbon emissions.
What do automakers do for zero emissions?
The automotive industry is making significant efforts to prepare for implementing zero-emission policies, which aim to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change. These policies typically involve phasing out gasoline-powered vehicles in favor of electric or hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.
One of the key strategies that automakers employ is investing heavily in developing electric vehicles (EVs). Many major car manufacturers are already producing electric cars, and the number of EV models available on the market is rapidly increasing. In addition, automakers are collaborating with suppliers to develop more efficient batteries and charging infrastructure, which will be critical for the widespread adoption of EVs.
In addition to developing EVs and improving energy efficiency, automakers also explore alternative fuel sources such as hydrogen fuel cells. Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles produce zero emissions and have the potential to offer longer driving ranges than EVs, making them an attractive option for some consumers.
Overall, the automotive industry is making significant efforts to prepare for zero-emission policies. While there are still challenges to overcome, such as the high cost of EVs and the need for more charging infrastructure, the industry is progressing toward a more sustainable future.