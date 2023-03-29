European Union nations decide to ban ICE car sales as of 2035

Because they use captured carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions to offset the CO 2 released when the fuel is used in an engine, e-fuels are considered carbon neutral.

The new law was anticipated to make the sale of internal combustion engine vehicles in the EU impossible starting in 2035.

Although e-fuels are not yet mass manufactured, the exemption that Germany was able to secure will now benefit individuals who drive traditional automobiles.

Later this year, the EU will specify how sales of automobiles using just e-fuel may continue.

According to the European Commission, passenger vehicles and vans contribute around 12 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively, of all CO 2 emissions in the EU. CO 2 is the primary greenhouse gas.

The UN issued a warning earlier this month that the goal of limiting the increase in global temperatures to 1.5C was likely to be missed.

By 2035, all new automobiles sold in the EU must emit no CO 2 ; by 2030, their CO 2 emissions must be 55 percent lower than in 2021.

Germany's tardy resistance came after legislators and member states of the EU had already approved the 2035 phaseout, which infuriated several EU officials.

Among those that promote e-fuels are Porsche and Ferrari, who see them as a way to prevent their vehicles from being burdened by large batteries.

Among others, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, and Volkswagen will deploy electric vehicles to reduce carbon emissions.