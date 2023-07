Europe has stood at the forefront of the transition to electric forms of mobility with it being more serious about achieving net-zero targets in combating climate change. But, a lack of access to reliable charging infrastructure has always been a limiting factor standing in the way.

Aiming at mass adoption of EVs in the coming years, the European Union has now mandated through its alternative fuel infrastructure regulation (AFIR) for more recharging and refueling stations across Europe. This will ensure that a fast charging station is available every 37 miles (60 kilometers) along its highways.

"The new law is a milestone of our ‘Fit for 55’ policy providing for more public recharging capacity on the streets in cities and along the motorways across Europe. We are optimistic that in the near future, citizens will be able to charge their electric cars as easily as they do today in traditional petrol stations," said Raquel Sánchez Jiménez, Spanish Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, in a press statement.