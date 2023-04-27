European Union takes off towards decarbonizing aviation with new fuel proposal

The European Union has taken a significant step towards decarbonizing its aviation sector, with the European Parliament and the Council agreeing on the ReFuelEU Aviation proposal, the European Council announced.

The proposal aims to reduce heat-trapping emissions from the aviation sector by requiring fuel suppliers to blend sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) with kerosene in increasing amounts from 2025 onwards. The EU's airlines will have access to increasing amounts of sustainable aviation fuel throughout the EU, and the measure is expected to reduce aircraft CO2 emissions by around two-thirds by 2050 compared to a "no action" scenario.

The new rules require aviation fuel suppliers to supply a minimum share of SAF at EU airports, starting at 2 percent of overall fuel supplied by 2025 and reaching 70 percent by 2050. The mandate covers biofuels, recycled carbon fuels, and synthetic aviation fuels (e-fuels) in line with the Renewable Energy Directive but excludes food and feed crops, supporting sustainability objectives. The new EU jet fuel blend will also need to contain a minimum share of the most modern and environmentally friendly synthetic fuels, which increases over time.