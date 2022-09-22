You may be charging your electric car wrong, new study reveals

The researchers suggest that in order to meet the increased demand at night from residential properties, the existing electrical systems needs to be upgraded. Plus, we would also have to develop an infrastructure powerful enough to support EV charging at homes on a massive scale. This might take a lot of time and cause a spike in home electricity bills as operating costs of power plants would increase.

However, there is a way to limit the cost of generating and storing more electricity for EVs at night and reduce stress on the electric grid. Here is how it can work:

Overnight charging at home vs. daytime charging (at work)

An EV charging station. Sophie Jonas/Unsplash

The researchers propose that instead of plugging in their EVs overnight at home if users charge them during the daytime at their workplace or public charging stations. This will prevent our electric grids from overloading at night and would also encourage the rapid development of EV charging infrastructure. Moreover, a major proportion of electricity from non-fossil fuel sources such as solar and wind power is produced and used during the daytime.

On the other side, when electricity demand at homes increases at night, carbon emissions from fossil-fuel-based power grids also increase. Therefore, daytime charging is a more environment-friendly habit as it allows us to use more electricity from renewable sources. The researchers studied the effects of overnight EV charging on the electrical system of the western part of the US, including California, the state with the highest number of EVs on the road.

According to the US Department of Energy, California currently accounts for 39 percent of the total registered EVs in the country. EV sales in the state have already hit the mark of one million in 2022, and recently in August, the authorities signed a rule that bans the sale of gas-powered SUVs, light trucks, and cars from 2035.