EV maker Lucid opens first-ever car plant in Saudi Arabia

EV maker Lucid opens first-ever car plant in Saudi ArabiaThe plant will have an initial capacity to assemble 5,000 Lucid Air sedans.Jijo Malayil| Oct 02, 2023 07:24 AM ESTCreated: Oct 02, 2023 07:24 AM ESTtransportationLucid's first-ever car manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia.Lucid Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Aiming to cash in the global transition to cleaner forms of mobility to achieve international emission norms, American EV maker Lucid has opened its first international manufacturing plant in the Middle East. Based in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the plant will also be the oil-rich Gulf nation's first automotive manufacturing plant. The facility will be Lucid's second Advanced Manufacturing Plant (AMP-2) and its first plant outside the United States of America. The plant aims to cater to domestic demand and export markets in the region with an annual production capacity of 5,000 Lucid Air sedans. See Also Related Saudi Arabia, the top oil exporter, signs an agreement to buy up to 100k Lucid EVs IEA expects global electric vehicle sales to grow by 35 percent in 2023 Is carbon capture the missing piece in the net zero puzzle? Last year, Saudi Arabia agreed with Lucid to purchase 100,000 EVs in the next ten years to achieve its sustainability goals and net zero ambitions. The project is also slated to expand the growing automotive supply chain in the Kingdom and generate hundreds of new job opportunities for Saudi individuals. "We are delighted to make history today in Saudi Arabia by opening the country's first car manufacturing facility, which will produce our award-winning electric vehicles and support the country's vision for a more sustainable and diversified economy," said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Group, in a statement. SKD to CBU Lucid Air is the California-based firm's first EV introduced in the market. The sedan's Air Dream edition features a powerful powertrain that delivers 1,111 horsepower and a stated WLTP 883 km range, which the company hopes will service the demand for such vehicles in the Middle East. Initially, the company plans to deliver the Air sedan in the region as semi-knocked-down (SKD) assembly units with an estimated annual capacity of 5,000 cars. The kits will be produced and transported to AMP-2 from its Casa Grande, Arizona, US plant. By the middle of the decade, Lucid plans to switch AMP-2 to complete build unit (CBU) production in Saudi Arabia, adding an additional 150,000 vehicles to its yearly capacity, making the country's supply chain more sustainable and affordable for customers. According to Lucid, the plant's advantageous position close to Jeddah will help the domestic supply chain to be developed and expanded, stimulating demand for regional suppliers and promoting long-term growth. Due to Jeddah's strategic location along the Red Sea coast of the Kingdom, Lucid will eventually be able to export its finished luxury electric automobiles to other areas.The new plant also helps the firm to "efficiently fulfill the recently signed agreement with the government of Saudi Arabia to purchase up to 100,000 vehicles over ten years, with an initial commitment to purchase 50,000 vehicles and an option to purchase up to an additional 50,000 vehicles over the same period," said Faisal Sultan, vice president and managing director Middle East, Lucid Group, in a statement. Vision 2030Projects like these will help to further the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which aims to achieve the objective of increased economic, social, and cultural diversification. The plan seeks to reduce its reliance on oil revenues by expanding the share of other businesses in the nation's GDP. The country is already one of Asia's fastest-growing economies, with significant revenues coming from tourism ventures. The firm hopes AMP-2 will act as a hub for innovation and employment growth, supporting local Saudi talent and offering professional skill development training. Lucid anticipates hiring hundreds of Saudi citizens in the first five years, thanks to a deal with Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF), and eventually thousands. In keeping with Vision 2030, Lucid and HRDF's investment intends to draw in, develop, and support people to create a strong, knowledgeable, and regional workforce.According to statistics, the country imported around 71,000 EVs in 2022, and the industry is set to expand with international players entering the market with cars getting assembled and produced in the country. HomeTransportationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Northrop Grumman win $705M contract for USAF's SiAW Phase 2OpenAI CEO says hiring AGI as a co-worker is a possibilityHere's why robots are bad at passing CAPTCHA tests — at least in theoryCould a gene switch off anxiety?Why are Americans so obsessed with UFOs? Alien hunters weigh inBAE T-600 drone makes history by dropping a torpedo in a world-firstGallant ships: 5 underdogs of the seas that punched above their weightAI and robots might be the future of battery developmentStudying methane clathrates may enhance search for alien lifeCleaning tech that makes people want to wash their hands Job Board