EV maker Lucid opens first-ever car plant in Saudi Arabia

Aiming to cash in the global transition to cleaner forms of mobility to achieve international emission norms, American EV maker Lucid has opened its first international manufacturing plant in the Middle East. Based in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the plant will also be the oil-rich Gulf nation's first automotive manufacturing plant.

The facility will be Lucid's second Advanced Manufacturing Plant (AMP-2) and its first plant outside the United States of America. The plant aims to cater to domestic demand and export markets in the region with an annual production capacity of 5,000 Lucid Air sedans.