EX90 will be the safest Volvo, thanks to lidar technology

"The Volvo EX90 is a statement for where we are and where we are going," said Jim Rowan, chief executive of Volvo. "It's fully electric with a range of up to 372 miles (600 kilometers) on a single charge, designed to further raise our safety standards, the first Volvo car to be truly defined by its software and part of a wider ecosystem, connecting to your home and your other devices. The Volvo EX90 is the start of something new for Volvo Cars in many ways."

The EX90 is undoubtedly the ultimate Volvo of the near future, thanks to digital technologies, but the SUV also has a top-tier electric drivetrain. In its standard tuning, the twin-motor all-wheel drive is expected to produce 408 horsepower (300 kW), while the performance tuning produces 496 horsepower (370 kW), 671 lb-ft (910 Nm), and other power. A 111-kWh battery pack that is expected to have a 300-mile (483-km) EPA range and a 600-km (373-mile) WLTP range stores energy.

The EX90 will take about 30 minutes to charge using a 250 kW fast charger from 10 to 80 percent battery capacity. The EX90 is equipped with bidirectional charging technology, which Volvo hopes to make available in a few areas after launch using a complementary home charging system.