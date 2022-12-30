EX90 will be the safest Volvo, thanks to lidar technology
Volvo's latest electric vehicle, the EX90, boasts a range of advanced safety features.
The company claims that the EX90 is the safest Volvo car to date, thanks to its ability to understand its surroundings and respond accordingly.
The car is equipped with state-of-the-art sensors, including cameras, radars, and lidar, connected to high-performance computers running Volvo's in-house software. This enables the EX90 to create a real-time, 360-degree view of the world, providing an "invisible shield of safety" for the driver and passengers. In addition, the EX90 is designed to continuously learn and improve its safety performance over time by incorporating new data and updates.
"The Volvo EX90 is a statement for where we are and where we are going," said Jim Rowan, chief executive of Volvo. "It's fully electric with a range of up to 372 miles (600 kilometers) on a single charge, designed to further raise our safety standards, the first Volvo car to be truly defined by its software and part of a wider ecosystem, connecting to your home and your other devices. The Volvo EX90 is the start of something new for Volvo Cars in many ways."
The EX90 is undoubtedly the ultimate Volvo of the near future, thanks to digital technologies, but the SUV also has a top-tier electric drivetrain. In its standard tuning, the twin-motor all-wheel drive is expected to produce 408 horsepower (300 kW), while the performance tuning produces 496 horsepower (370 kW), 671 lb-ft (910 Nm), and other power. A 111-kWh battery pack that is expected to have a 300-mile (483-km) EPA range and a 600-km (373-mile) WLTP range stores energy.
The EX90 will take about 30 minutes to charge using a 250 kW fast charger from 10 to 80 percent battery capacity. The EX90 is equipped with bidirectional charging technology, which Volvo hopes to make available in a few areas after launch using a complementary home charging system.
The company aims to reveal one new fully electric car each year, manufacture only fully electric cars by 2030, and be a climate-neutral company by 2040.
Lidar is the way to safety
Recently, Luminar announced in a release that its lidar technology would be used in Volvo's new EX90 autonomous vehicle.
Luminar is a company that specializes in the development and production of lidar sensors for autonomous vehicles.
Lidar, or Light Detection and Ranging, is a technology that uses lasers to measure the distance between the sensor and surrounding objects. It is an essential component of autonomous vehicles, as it allows the vehicle to accurately perceive its surroundings and make decisions about navigating through them.
Luminar Iris can detect and classify objects to a maximum range of 1969 feet (600 meters), even at night. It can spot a person or animals crossing the road at up to 820 feet (250 meters). It can detect other small objects at up to 394 feet (120 meters). This is particularly important for autonomous vehicles, as it gives them a much larger field of view and allows them to make more informed decisions about their surroundings.
Overall, Luminar's lidar technology is a valuable addition to Volvo's EX90 autonomous vehicle. Its long-range capabilities, accuracy, and reliability make it an ideal choice for autonomous vehicle applications. With its help, the EX90 will be able to safely and effectively navigate its surroundings, paving the way for the future of autonomous transportation.
