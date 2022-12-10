'Exciting clean-tech' aboard luxury airship to bring 'new perspective' on Polar World

"From inception, we've sought to be at the very forefront of innovation in the field of high-end, sustainable travel and bring exciting clean-tech solutions into the market for guests to enjoy," said Geordie Mackay-Lewis, CEO and co-founder of Pelorus.

"To partner with OceanSky Cruises and begin offering experiences that touch all these aspects is something we are incredibly excited for."

OpenSky Cruise

Pelorus and OceanSky Cruises voyage. Pelorus/OceanSky Cruises

OceanSky Cruises' Airship charters are claimed to be furnished with exquisitely built individual cabins and living areas similar to those seen onboard some of the most stunning superyachts in the world while they glide easily at an altitude of 1000ft above the ground.

Visitors will experience the Polar World and its astonishing variety of flora and fauna from a completely new perspective thanks to Michelin star fine dining, 360 panoramic viewing places, and plenty of additional onboard delights to be revealed soon.

The achievement is only feasible because of the special powers of low-impact airships that don't need a runway. After cautiously descending to ground level after spending a few precious hours at the top of the planet, the airship will land at The Geographic North Pole.