'Exciting clean-tech' aboard luxury airship to bring 'new perspective' on Polar World
Pelorus, a provider of experiential travel and yachting, has partnered with Swedish aviation company OceanSky Cruises, the "airline of airships," to promote the advancement of ultra-sustainable airship travel.
Pelorus will provide thorough research, planning, and logistics as OceanSky's "expedition partner" to create individualized private experiences before, after, and onboard OceanSky Cruises' fleet of premier "lighter than air" airships, according to a press release by the company last week.
"From inception, we've sought to be at the very forefront of innovation in the field of high-end, sustainable travel and bring exciting clean-tech solutions into the market for guests to enjoy," said Geordie Mackay-Lewis, CEO and co-founder of Pelorus.
"To partner with OceanSky Cruises and begin offering experiences that touch all these aspects is something we are incredibly excited for."
OpenSky Cruise
OceanSky Cruises' Airship charters are claimed to be furnished with exquisitely built individual cabins and living areas similar to those seen onboard some of the most stunning superyachts in the world while they glide easily at an altitude of 1000ft above the ground.
Visitors will experience the Polar World and its astonishing variety of flora and fauna from a completely new perspective thanks to Michelin star fine dining, 360 panoramic viewing places, and plenty of additional onboard delights to be revealed soon.
The achievement is only feasible because of the special powers of low-impact airships that don't need a runway. After cautiously descending to ground level after spending a few precious hours at the top of the planet, the airship will land at The Geographic North Pole.
"It's not every day that opportunities become available to partner with a brand who is looking to move the needle quite as much as Carl-Oscar and his team at Oceansky Cruises. At Pelorus, innovation in sustainable travel is at the very forefront of our minds and business," said Lewis.
"We are devoted to crafting perspective-changing experiences for our clients. We're incredibly excited about the future of this collaboration and possibilities it creates to showcase remote parts of the planet in a much more environmentally conscious way."
The 36-hour voyage
The first flights are anticipated to take off in 2024, giving passengers a chance to travel in absolute comfort and luxury from Svalbard to the North Pole, which is frequently referred to as the "ground zero" for climate change. Each ticket will cost around U.S. $200,000.
The trip begins in Longyearbyen, Svalbard, the world's most northerly city, where the travelers board the airship. Using a novel route, fly northwards toward the pole while looking for wildlife (think polar bears and whales). And experience a morning of activities in one of the most isolated places on earth by waking up at the North Pole.
"We partner with the best experiential companies in the world: to make sure we execute the future of airship travel in the most excellent way possible," said Carl-Oscar Lawaczeck, CEO of Oceansky Cruises.
"Pelorus is a leader in the market curating bespoke adventures, and together we're delighted to be pioneering this unique expedition to the North Pole."
There are now plans for more routes and destinations for the 36-hour roundtrip voyage, and further details about the specifics of the Pelorus and OceanSky Cruises charter experiences will be made available to the public in 2023.
