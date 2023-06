North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) F-16 fighter jets were scrambled to intercept an unresponsive Cessna Citation business jet over Washington D.C. yesterday afternoon. Officials confirm that the jets were authorized to travel at supersonic speeds for the intercept, which generated a sonic boom over the city.

The F-16s did not shoot down the aircraft and were called upon by the Federal Aviation Administration to ensure public safety in response to an unsafe flying situation.

"The NORAD aircraft were authorized to travel at supersonic speeds and a sonic boom may have been heard by residents in the region," NORAD said. Also, according to a NORAD statement, the F-16s deployed flares as a strategy to get the Cessna 560 Citation V pilot's attention.