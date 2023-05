The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced the activation of 169 new direct routes along the East Coast to reduce congestion, improve safety, and save passengers time, according to an official announcement.

The new high-altitude highways, developed over seven years in collaboration with the airline industry, aim to give the agency more flexibility to direct traffic to specific routes based on the aircraft’s destination and weather conditions. The new routes, operating above 18,000 feet in altitude along the East Coast, will replace legacy routes built for ground-based radar systems and are primarily over the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

FAA's new flight routes FAA

The FAA expects the new routes to reduce travel time by 6,000 minutes annually, or 40,000 miles (64,300 km), and enhance safety by reducing converging points and increasing simple flows. The change comes just before the summer travel season, and it is anticipated to provide relief to passengers and airlines who have been struggling with congestion and delays in recent years.