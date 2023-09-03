FAA warns of possible defect in Boeing 777 engines

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a new proposal to address a potential defect in some of the engines that power Boeing 777 aircraft. The defect is related to a substance called ‘iron inclusion’ that could affect the quality and durability of certain compressor components.

As per FlightGlobal, the FAA’s proposal is the latest in a series of regulatory actions that have been taken in response to the discovery of iron inclusion in several types of GE Aerospace engines, including the GEnx and CFM International Leap turbofans. The GEnx powers Boeing 787 aircraft, while the Leap powers Boeing 737 Max and Airbus A320neo-family aircraft.