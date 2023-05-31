Faraday Future launches its next-generation 1050-hp electric-hypercar

Faraday Future launches its next-generation 1050-hp electric-hypercarThe automaker also launched its AI-Powered 6x4 aiHyper Technology 2.0 Architecture.Jijo Malayil| May 31, 2023 10:43 AM ESTCreated: May 31, 2023 10:43 AM ESTtransportationFaraday Future's FF 91 2.0Faraday Future Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.California-based Faraday Future has unveiled its new generation of FF 91 electric hypercar, which aims to redefine the category and standard of intelligent EVs. The announcement of the FF 91 2.0 comes six years after the launch of the previous iteration. As part of the roll-out, the firm has set its limited edition FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance at a price tag of $309,000, with a total of 300 units available for sale. Faraday Future also launched its regular FF 91 2.0 Futurist model, though prices have not been announced. The firm also launched its mobile ecosystem product, "FF aiHypercar+," which will be available for an annual subscription price of $14,900 in the U.S. and China. "FF's mobility ecosystem products encompass software, internet, vehicle service, personalized AI algorithms, and even special hardware versions tailored to specific user needs," said a statement from the automaker. See Also Related Ford partners with Tesla on electric vehicle charging initiatives Rimac's electric hypercar Nevera breaks 23 records, does 0-62 mph in 1.81 seconds Artificial general intelligence: Understanding the future of AI A more powerful and safer offeringThe new generation FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance offers a three-electric motor setup with a combined power output of 1050hp and 1977Nm of torque, both class-leading figures in the industry. The battery pack is the largest in the segment, rated at 142kwh, which offers an EPA-certified range of 381 miles (613 kilometers). The new generation FF 91 does a 0-60 mph (96 km/h) sprint in 2.2 seconds, and the acceleration-to-weight ratio stands at 0.78, surpassing figures displayed by traditional and EV competitors. FF 91 2.0 also offers a spacious cabin with its wheelbase standing at 3,200mm with overall dimensions measuring 5,250mm in length, 2,283mm in width, and 1,598 mm in height. The FF 91 features a side impact crumple zone thanks to its "moat body structure" and "moat pack structure." According to the company, these structures provide the largest-in-class battery crumple zone since they are incorporated with the aluminum body and the design aims to strike a compromise between "optimal occupant protection and high voltage battery protection as well as providing optimal packaging space for the vehicle design." The vehicle has also cleared all the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) crash test requirements.The next-generation technology driven by AIA next-generation technology architecture driven – FF aiHyper 6x4 Architecture 2.0 was also released by Faraday Future. The new operating system will feature vertical integration and horizontal penetration of FF’s six technology platforms and four technology systems.To achieve hyper cross-platform integration and maximize performance, FF vertically integrated several platform components at the system level. Platform technology empowers system technologies, and AI integration results in user advantages. "With AI algorithms + AI engines + and AI services, FF has designed end-to-end integration of AI capabilities, realizing all-AI integration with platforms and systems." HomeTransportationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Cosmic controversy: James Webb Telescope findings challenge best-established theoriesHyper-luxury Bugatti tower will have its residents drive up to their floorNGAD: The chosen one - US Air Force commits to sole 6th-generation fighterTriangles over circles? YouTuber builds funky cycle with special wheelsReimagining the double-slit experiment: Time as a new dimension for the control of lightUS Carrier Strike Group can be countered with 24 hypersonic missiles, China claimRise of AI: Google wrestles OpenAI's ChatGPT in a no holds Bard match This architecture firm is introducing inflatable skyscrapersDark Futures: Could World War III Still Happen?Next-generation space superfood inspired by Japan’s aging population Job Board