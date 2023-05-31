ENGINEERING JOBS
Faraday Future launches its next-generation 1050-hp electric-hypercar

The automaker also launched its AI-Powered 6x4 aiHyper Technology 2.0 Architecture.
Jijo Malayil
| May 31, 2023 10:43 AM EST
May 31, 2023
transportation
Faraday Future's FF 91 2.0
Faraday Future's FF 91 2.0

Faraday Future  

California-based Faraday Future has unveiled its new generation of FF 91 electric hypercar, which aims to redefine the category and standard of intelligent EVs. The announcement of the FF 91 2.0 comes six years after the launch of the previous iteration. As part of the roll-out, the firm has set its limited edition FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance at a price tag of $309,000, with a total of 300 units available for sale. Faraday Future also launched its regular FF 91 2.0 Futurist model, though prices have not been announced. 

The firm also launched its mobile ecosystem product, "FF aiHypercar+," which will be available for an annual subscription price of $14,900 in the U.S. and China. "FF's mobility ecosystem products encompass software, internet, vehicle service, personalized AI algorithms, and even special hardware versions tailored to specific user needs," said a statement from the automaker. 

A more powerful and safer offering

The new generation FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance offers a three-electric motor setup with a combined power output of 1050hp and 1977Nm of torque, both class-leading figures in the industry. The battery pack is the largest in the segment, rated at 142kwh, which offers an EPA-certified range of 381 miles (613 kilometers). 

The new generation FF 91 does a 0-60 mph (96 km/h) sprint in 2.2 seconds, and the acceleration-to-weight ratio stands at 0.78, surpassing figures displayed by traditional and EV competitors. FF 91 2.0 also offers a spacious cabin with its wheelbase standing at 3,200mm with overall dimensions measuring 5,250mm in length, 2,283mm in width, and 1,598 mm in height.

The FF 91 features a side impact crumple zone thanks to its "moat body structure" and "moat pack structure." According to the company, these structures provide the largest-in-class battery crumple zone since they are incorporated with the aluminum body and the design aims to strike a compromise between "optimal occupant protection and high voltage battery protection as well as providing optimal packaging space for the vehicle design." The vehicle has also cleared all the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) crash test requirements.

The next-generation technology driven by AI

A next-generation technology architecture driven – FF aiHyper 6x4 Architecture 2.0 was also released by Faraday Future. The new operating system will feature vertical integration and horizontal penetration of FF’s six technology platforms and four technology systems.

To achieve hyper cross-platform integration and maximize performance, FF vertically integrated several platform components at the system level. Platform technology empowers system technologies, and AI integration results in user advantages. "With AI algorithms + AI engines + and AI services, FF has designed end-to-end integration of AI capabilities, realizing all-AI integration with platforms and systems."

