Faraday Future launches its next-generation 1050-hp electric-hypercar

California-based Faraday Future has unveiled its new generation of FF 91 electric hypercar, which aims to redefine the category and standard of intelligent EVs. The announcement of the FF 91 2.0 comes six years after the launch of the previous iteration. As part of the roll-out, the firm has set its limited edition FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance at a price tag of $309,000, with a total of 300 units available for sale. Faraday Future also launched its regular FF 91 2.0 Futurist model, though prices have not been announced.

The firm also launched its mobile ecosystem product, "FF aiHypercar+," which will be available for an annual subscription price of $14,900 in the U.S. and China. "FF's mobility ecosystem products encompass software, internet, vehicle service, personalized AI algorithms, and even special hardware versions tailored to specific user needs," said a statement from the automaker.