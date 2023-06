Imagine a technology that allows you to top up your EV car batteries in minutes. Wouldn't that solve some of the primary concerns associated with EVs? Range anxiety and longer waiting periods compared to internal combustion engine cars would no longer be of concern.

In a new record in automotive electrification, UK-based Nyobolt has revealed advanced battery technology that can fully and repeatedly charge its batteries in less than six minutes. It also unveiled its concept EV based on the Lotus Elicpse, which features its novel ultra-fast charging concept.

Nyobolt entrusted renowned designer Julian and engineering business CALLUM to collaborate in developing the design of the Lotus Eclipse. It is 100mm wider and 150mm longer than the original Eclipse, has a carbon fiber body, and rides on 19-inch wheels. However, it does have a removable roof panel for a little open-top fun.