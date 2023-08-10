First adopter of hydrogen trains switches to electric models

LVNG, a German state-owned railway company and the first firm to adopt commercial hydrogen trains, is letting go of the powerful vehicles and replacing them instead with electric versions.

This is according to a report by Quartz published on Monday.

The article noted how the company began using the hydrogen fuel-cell trains in September of 2018 only to recently get rid of them because electric versions are cheaper to run and operate.

A press release by the firm further noted the company’s dedication to phasing out fossil fuels by using the new battery-electric models.

102 electric trains

"From 2029 we will successively use 102 new multiple units with battery technology that are emission-free - and thus phase out existing diesel fleets," said in the statement Lower Saxony's Transport Minister Olaf Lies.