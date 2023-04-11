Introducing America's potential game-changer: the first affordable all-electric camper van

Grounded RV, an electric RV startup, announced the launch of its latest product, the Grounded Composite Camper, a 360-degree glassed all-electric camper van. The company claims this could be America's first affordable all-electric camper van. The Grounded Composite Camper is a 6.5-foot wide and 6.8-foot high cabin towed by a vehicle. The camper also has an aerodynamic, lightweight composite body that helps reduce drag and increase fuel efficiency.

The RV's features

It features a queen-sized bed, a dinette with seating for four, a kitchen with a fridge, sink, and two-burner stove, and a wet bath with a toilet and shower. The trailer is lightweight and easy to tow, making it a good option for those who want to travel and camp comfortably without needing a large vehicle or RV.

One of the most striking features of the Grounded Composite Camper is its 360-degree panoramic view, thanks to its all-glass exterior. The glass walls provide a unique camping experience, allowing campers to enjoy the beauty of the outdoors from the comfort of their camper.

It also has an expanding design to create an ample, luxurious space. With the hydraulic system, transitioning from towing to livable mode is quick and easy, allowing for hassle-free setup and teardown.