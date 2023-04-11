Introducing America's potential game-changer: the first affordable all-electric camper van
The innovative Aero composite camper is said to be the future of sustainable and affordable recreational vehicles. Poised to become America's first affordable all-electric camper van, this groundbreaking creation is designed to elevate the camping experience while reducing its carbon footprint. Does it live up to these expectations? Let's see.
Grounded RV, an electric RV startup, announced the launch of its latest product, the Grounded Composite Camper, a 360-degree glassed all-electric camper van. The company claims this could be America's first affordable all-electric camper van. The Grounded Composite Camper is a 6.5-foot wide and 6.8-foot high cabin towed by a vehicle. The camper also has an aerodynamic, lightweight composite body that helps reduce drag and increase fuel efficiency.
The RV's features
It features a queen-sized bed, a dinette with seating for four, a kitchen with a fridge, sink, and two-burner stove, and a wet bath with a toilet and shower. The trailer is lightweight and easy to tow, making it a good option for those who want to travel and camp comfortably without needing a large vehicle or RV.
One of the most striking features of the Grounded Composite Camper is its 360-degree panoramic view, thanks to its all-glass exterior. The glass walls provide a unique camping experience, allowing campers to enjoy the beauty of the outdoors from the comfort of their camper.
It also has an expanding design to create an ample, luxurious space. With the hydraulic system, transitioning from towing to livable mode is quick and easy, allowing for hassle-free setup and teardown.
An exceptional outdoor experience
The composite shell construction offers several benefits, including durability, strength, and insulation. It is also resistant to corrosion and rot, which can be a common issue with traditional RVs and trailers. The 360-degree glass allows for plenty of natural light and a panoramic view of the surrounding environment – perfect for those who love to camp and explore nature.
Not only does the Aero camper provide an exceptional outdoor experience, but it also aims to make electric camper vans accessible to more consumers. With its competitive pricing and state-of-the-art technology, the Aero composite camper could revolutionize the RV industry and pave the way for a greener, more affordable future for camping and road trips.
Overall, this Grounded camper is an excellent option for anyone looking for a modern and comfortable camper trailer that is easy to tow and offers plenty of amenities. It is currently expected to ship out in 2025, and there are plans to show the second modular electric camper van, the 250-mile (402-km) G2, later this year.