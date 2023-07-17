Finally! First Cybertruck rolls off Tesla's production line in Texas

Christmas has come early for the nearly two million Tesla enthusiasts looking to own a Tesla Cybertruck. After years of delays, the company has finally rolled off the first-ever piece of the electric vehicle from its Texas factory, raising hopes that production will pick up soon.

First Cybertruck built at Giga Texas! 🤠 pic.twitter.com/ODRhHVsd0t — Tesla (@Tesla) July 15, 2023

Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled the futuristic-looking Cybertruck in November 2019, promising it would start deliveries by 2021. The ever-so-hopeful Musk kept pushing the production dates by a quarter or two, and before we knew it, the electric vehicle was already two years late.

Earlier in May, Musk again told investors that the vehicle would be ready for deliveries later in the year. So, even though the roll-off of the first vehicle is major news, one would need to be extremely cautious before getting their hopes high that they would drive around in a Cybertruck later this year.