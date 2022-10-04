Wisk Aero aims to be the first FAA certified autonomous air taxi with its 6th generation eVTOL

The eVTOL has a per-charge flying range of 90 miles (144 km) with reserves. As for performance, it is claimed to cruise at 120 knots (138 mph/222 kph) at 2,500 to 4,000 ft (762 - 1,220 m) above sea level.

With a 50-ft (15-m) wingspan, it has a 12-prop arrangement stretched out over it for takeoff, with the front row tilting for propulsion during horizontal flight. The four-bladed rear props power down and lock during cruising to save drag, while the five-bladed transitional front props are larger than before and have five blades. The wings and booms have also been raised above the passenger cabin for increased safety and reduced cabin noise.

“In 2010, we set out to find a way to skip traffic and get to our destination faster,” said Gary Gysin, CEO of Wisk. “That inspiration evolved into a mission to deliver safe, everyday flight for everyone. Our 6th Generation aircraft is the culmination of years of hard work from our industry-leading team, learnings from our previous generations of aircraft, commitment from our investors, and the evolution and advancement of technology.”

Two industry titans in aviation, The Boeing Company, and Kitty Hawk Corporation support Wisk. Additionally, Wisk gains a competitive edge from Boeing's 100+ years of experience in aircraft development, mass production, and certification through its strategic alliance with Boeing.

Wisk plans to enter the market with the sixth generation design, the first autonomous, passenger-carrying eVTOL air taxi to be submitted for FAA-type certification. Wisk also claims that the sixth-generation design has been built to exceed aviation safety standards.