Fisker Ocean Extreme sets new EV milestone with a range of 440 miles

According to the company, the Fisker Ocean can travel from London to Glasgow or Paris to Frankfurt without needing a recharge and still have some range left. Compared to other long-range SUVs sold in Europe, such as the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV (365 miles) and the Tesla Model X (351 miles), the Fisker Ocean provides a much greater range.

“From the beginning, we planned the Fisker Ocean to deliver the highest level of design, sustainability, innovation, usability, and range. We created a fantastic 5-passenger vehicle, offering our buyers range confidence and convenience in every trip,” CEO Henrik Fisker said.

“This achievement is a major milestone for everyone at Fisker, and we are delighted the range exceeds our initial calculations,” Fisker continued.

Three different versions

The Fisker Ocean is an eco-friendly SUV with three different versions: Extreme, Ultra, and Sport. The base model of the Ocean Sport comes with a single-motor powertrain that can generate 275 horsepower. It has a range of 275 miles and can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 6.6 seconds.