Fisker Ocean Extreme sets new EV milestone with a range of 440 miles

Can Emir
Mar 28, 2023
Created: Mar 28, 2023 09:31 AM EST
The US-based automotive company Fisker announced that the all-electric Fisker Ocean Extreme has a combined Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) range of up to 440 miles (707 km) in a press release

Ocean extreme offers the longest range of any battery electric SUV sold in Europe today, exceeding Fisker’s estimate of 390 miles (627 km) while providing range assurance, comfort, and convenience.

According to the company, the Fisker Ocean can travel from London to Glasgow or Paris to Frankfurt without needing a recharge and still have some range left. Compared to other long-range SUVs sold in Europe, such as the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV (365 miles) and the Tesla Model X (351 miles), the Fisker Ocean provides a much greater range.

“From the beginning, we planned the Fisker Ocean to deliver the highest level of design, sustainability, innovation, usability, and range. We created a fantastic 5-passenger vehicle, offering our buyers range confidence and convenience in every trip,” CEO Henrik Fisker said.

“This achievement is a major milestone for everyone at Fisker, and we are delighted the range exceeds our initial calculations,” Fisker continued.

Three different versions

The Fisker Ocean is an eco-friendly SUV with three different versions: Extreme, Ultra, and Sport. The base model of the Ocean Sport comes with a single-motor powertrain that can generate 275 horsepower. It has a range of 275 miles and can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 6.6 seconds.

The Ocean Ultra is equipped with a dual motor system that can deliver 540 horsepower, allowing it to go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 3.9 seconds, and has a range of 390 miles. The range-topping Ocean Extreme has a 550 horsepower engine that can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 3.6 seconds and travel up to 440 miles on a single charge.

While Fisker has not disclosed the battery capacities yet, they have revealed that the Ocean Sport will have a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack. In contrast, Ultra and Extreme will have batteries with nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) cell chemistry that will be supplied by CATL.

It is designed to be beautiful and innovative while still being affordable and sustainable. In some markets, certain versions of the Fisker Ocean have already sold out. Shoppers can reserve and customize their own Fisker Ocean by visiting the Fisker website.

