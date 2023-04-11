Fisker Ocean meets all applicable US safety standards ahead of delivery 

Fisker anticipates the EPA will confirm the 350-mile range for the Fisker Ocean Extreme. However, the company is waiting for the agency to provide a firm date for the certification. In the meantime, Fisker is utilizing its dual-homologation approach for Europe and the U.S., with European deliveries preceding North America.

The company's strategy

In the first quarter, Fisker changed its strategy of building 300 vehicles to avoid holding inventory that the company could not deliver in Europe or the U.S. Fisker built some units for internal use to maintain production readiness.

The company intends to ramp up production on April 20, 2023, for vehicles planned for European delivery. Units destined for the U.S. will have a separate ramp-up, estimated to start the first week of May, with those vehicles ready to ship ahead of EPA approvals.

"This strategy ensures we can maintain a steady production ramp and have a sufficient quantity of vehicles ready for initial deliveries in Europe and the US while avoiding the cost of vehicle storage until approvals arrive," Henrik Fisker said. "Homologating simultaneously places an extra workload on our teams, but we are utilizing the benefits of an agile organization by opportunistically shifting our plans and delivering vehicles in Europe first. I appreciate the patience of our reservation holders and am excited to get vehicles in the hands of our customers."