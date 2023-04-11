Fisker Ocean meets all applicable US safety standards ahead of delivery
The electric vehicle startup Fisker announced that it had met all the applicable U.S. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) for its upcoming all-electric Ocean crossover. This means that the Fisker Ocean meets the safety standards imposed by U.S. legislation for any new mass-produced vehicle.
The California-based automaker, established by car designer Henrik Fisker, also announced that it had met the New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) standards for a five-star rating. The NCAP is a government-run safety rating program that assigns safety ratings to new cars based on their performance in crash tests and other safety evaluations.
However, the Fisker Ocean still needs to undergo actual crash testing by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). "Fisker engineered the structure of the Fisker Ocean to achieve a five-star crash rating according to the NCAP," said Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker. "An official five-star rating will now be possible should NHTSA select a Fisker Ocean for testing,” he added.
Certifications
Fisker Ocean has received a Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) certification in Europe for its Extreme trim level with 20“ wheels. The EV has a range of 440 miles (707 km), the most extended range of any battery-electric SUV currently on sale in Europe. The company expects full European regulatory approval by the end of April, with customer deliveries to follow.
The carmaker is pursuing an official Certificate of Conformity (CoC) with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to validate the Fisker Ocean Extreme range. Fisker gave the agency a complete vehicle description and range test data recorded during a rolling road test at an independent, third-party test laboratory. The company is also pursuing a California Air Resources Board (CARB) certification in California and 17 other jurisdictions in the U.S.
Fisker anticipates the EPA will confirm the 350-mile range for the Fisker Ocean Extreme. However, the company is waiting for the agency to provide a firm date for the certification. In the meantime, Fisker is utilizing its dual-homologation approach for Europe and the U.S., with European deliveries preceding North America.
The company's strategy
In the first quarter, Fisker changed its strategy of building 300 vehicles to avoid holding inventory that the company could not deliver in Europe or the U.S. Fisker built some units for internal use to maintain production readiness.
The company intends to ramp up production on April 20, 2023, for vehicles planned for European delivery. Units destined for the U.S. will have a separate ramp-up, estimated to start the first week of May, with those vehicles ready to ship ahead of EPA approvals.
"This strategy ensures we can maintain a steady production ramp and have a sufficient quantity of vehicles ready for initial deliveries in Europe and the US while avoiding the cost of vehicle storage until approvals arrive," Henrik Fisker said. "Homologating simultaneously places an extra workload on our teams, but we are utilizing the benefits of an agile organization by opportunistically shifting our plans and delivering vehicles in Europe first. I appreciate the patience of our reservation holders and am excited to get vehicles in the hands of our customers."
The Fisker Ocean is a mid-size electric SUV with high performance, long-range, and low cost. The vehicle features a 250 kW electric motor, an 80 kWh battery pack, and a range of up to 350 miles on a single charge. It has a top speed of 112 mph and can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.9 seconds.