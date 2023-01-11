Flights across US hit by a technical glitch

The NAS is a network of both controlled and uncontrolled airspace and includes information about air navigation facilities, airports and landing areas, manpower, material, and other information needed to provide air traffic service across the 29 million square miles of U.S. airspace.

What do NOTAMs do?

NOTAMs are used to communicate the abnormal status of the NAS in real time to every user impacted by it. NOTAMs are issued when they concern the establishment, condition, or change in any facility, service, procedure, or hazard in the NAS.

According to the FAA, NOTAMs use a unique language using special contractions that make communication more efficient.

NOTAMs are issued on a short-term basis to personnel concerned with flight operations to help them stay aware of changes to flight operations or potential hazards to flights. NOTAMs are distributed through a variety of sources ranging from flight information publications and websites to flight planning software.

Examples of NOTAM Federal Aviation Authority

Pilots are expected to check NOTAMs before taking off since it is an important tool in ensuring the safety and efficiency of flight operations.

What happened to the NOTAM system in the U.S.?

According to the FAA, a technical glitch caused an outage in the Notice to Air Mission Systems, and the authority was working to restore it.

The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now.



Operations across the National Airspace System are affected.



We will provide frequent updates as we make progress. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

During this period, the FAA had ordered all airlines to pause their domestic operations to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information while also declaring that all flights in the sky were safe to land.