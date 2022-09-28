A flying taxi ordered by American Airlines just completed its first piloted flight

The eVTOL market is picking up pace as cities and airline companies are looking for electric-powered and greener means of aerial transport. The range limitation of these electric aircraft is still an ongoing concern, but the capability of VTOL has opened up new avenues in urban transport.

Companies like American Airlines and Virgin airlines have spotted new opportunities in this sector and put their faith in Bristol-based Vertical Aerospace to deliver an eVTOL aircraft that will meet their needs.

Vertical Aerospace's VX4

Powered by a greater than one-megawatt powertrain which was developed in association with Rolls-Royce, the VX4 is designed to reach a top speed of 202 miles (325 km) an hour. Its range of 100 miles may seem a bit short, but the eVTOL is expected to carry not more than four passengers, apart from a pilot. So, it is likely to be used for about 30-minute trips between airports or across the city.

During this time, VX4 can cruise at a speed of 150 miles (241 km) an hour while being 100 times quieter than a helicopter, the company claims on its website. Vertical Aerospace has also promised the use of advanced avionics on its eVTOL aircraft that will see it incorporate the same flight control technologies as seen in the F-35. This is aimed a reducing pilot workload during flight and increasing automation.

The first flight and the way forward

Holding so much promise, Vertical Aerospace's first flight was, therefore, quite eagerly waited upon. It has helped that the company has previously demonstrated flight with its prototype aircraft. Over the weekend, it did the same with the VX4.