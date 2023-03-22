Ford launches German-engineered all-electric Explorer for Europe

The vehicle seats five across two rows and offers ample storage space of around 470 liters in five-seat mode, making it perfect for exploring cities and beyond. The 17-liter console between the driver and the front-seat passenger has been designed to hold a 15-inch laptop and includes a private locker, while hands-free accessible boot space is also available.

The Explorer is engineered and built in Germany with an outstanding digital experience that will appeal to drivers and passengers alike. Features include a SYNC Move 2 supersized movable touchscreen and a private locker storage space for valuables. Additionally, there’s a wireless device charger with a compartment for two large smartphones as standard.

Charging the Explorer is quick and easy, with access to 500,000 charging points across Europe expected to be available by next year. The vehicle can help drivers find the most convenient charging stations on the road while charging at home can be scheduled to use cheaper electricity where available.