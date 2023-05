Ford Motor Company has announced an unexpected alliance with Tesla Inc. to provide its electric vehicle (EV) owners access to Tesla's extensive Supercharger network. The CEOs of both auto giants revealed the plans during a live audio discussion on Twitter Spaces on Thursday.

According to the partnership, current Ford owners can use Tesla's over 12,000 Superchargers across the U.S. and Canada, starting early next year, with the help of an adapter. Ford's next wave of EVs, expected by mid-decade, will feature Tesla's charging plug, enabling Ford users to charge at Tesla Superchargers without an adapter. This integration makes Ford one of the earliest automakers to join Tesla's network explicitly.