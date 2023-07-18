EV price war: Ford slashes price of F-150 Lightning models by $10,000

Hot on the heels of Tesla rolling out its first production model of its much-awaited Cybertruck from its plant in Austin, Texas, Ford has now slashed the prices of its all-electric F-150 Lightning trucks by up to $10,000 for various trim levels, with the base variant now starting just below $50,000.

According to the US automaker, the price cut has resulted from its efforts in leveraging increased plant capacity, scaling production and cost, and reducing battery raw material costs.

The EV price war is set to intensify as Tesla aims to launch their futuristic Cybertruck pickup at a starting price of $40,000.

Ford had hiked the prices of the F-150 Lightning earlier in the year, resulting in its base model having an MSRP of $49,999 and the top-end Platinum Extended Range model's price reaching $98,074. These variants have now seen a price cut of almost $10,000 and $6,000, respectively.