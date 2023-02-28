Ford's latest patent enables vehicles to repossess themselves and drive away

Either to the agency or to the scrap yard

According to reports, the vehicle may be ordered to drive either to the agency handling the repossession or directly to the scrap yard, depending on the financial sustainability of the process.

Although the specifics are unknown, the sources indicate that a "repossession computer" might be installed in all upcoming cars to enable the system to work properly. Furthermore, it specifies that no additional hardware is required for the new technology to function. The article also states that the system will issue several warnings before starting a repossession.

After the warnings, the system will gradually disable features, first relatively minor ones like seat and cruise controls, then shutting out more serious ones like the air conditioning system, door lock/unlock, and remote key fob.

The sound will continue to play whenever the owner gets in the car. If everything else fails, the system will take the drastic measure of locking the owner out of the car completely.