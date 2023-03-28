Ford's BlueOval City: A new era of American innovation and manufacturing

The new facility is designed to be Ford’s first carbon-neutral vehicle manufacturing and battery campus as the company works towards powering all its plants globally with renewable and carbon-free electricity by 2035. It is also a crucial part of Ford’s plan to scale EV production and make them more accessible to customers. The company targets a production run rate of 2 million EVs annually globally by late 2026.

The center point of the BlueOval City campus is Project T3, short for “Trust The Truck,” Ford’s second-generation electric truck. In tandem with the all-new assembly plant, the vehicle aims to reinvent the Ford truck franchise, focusing on creating a truck people can trust in the digital age – a fully updatable one, constantly improving, and supports towing, hauling, exportable power, and endless innovations.

“Project T3 is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to revolutionize America’s truck. We are melding 100 years of Ford truck know-how with world-class electric vehicle, software, and aerodynamics talent. It will be a platform for endless innovation and capability,” said Jim Farley, Ford president, and CEO.

The new assembly plant will be highly efficient, with a 30 percent smaller general assembly footprint than traditional plants, while still delivering higher production capacity. Using carbon-free electricity from day one and recovering energy from the site’s utility infrastructure and geothermal system to provide carbon-free heat for the assembly plant will make it a zero-waste-to-landfill site that uses no fresh water for its assembly processes.