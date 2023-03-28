Ford's BlueOval City: A new era of American innovation and manufacturing
Ford’s BlueOval City mega-campus in West Tennessee is on track for its 2025 launch and promises to usher in a new era of American innovation and manufacturing, the company announced in a press release.
The $5.6 billion investment in the electric vehicle and battery manufacturing campus, made in partnership with SK On, will create approximately 6,000 new jobs and produce 500,000 EV (electric vehicle) trucks annually at total production.
The new facility is designed to be Ford’s first carbon-neutral vehicle manufacturing and battery campus as the company works towards powering all its plants globally with renewable and carbon-free electricity by 2035. It is also a crucial part of Ford’s plan to scale EV production and make them more accessible to customers. The company targets a production run rate of 2 million EVs annually globally by late 2026.
The center point of the BlueOval City campus is Project T3, short for “Trust The Truck,” Ford’s second-generation electric truck. In tandem with the all-new assembly plant, the vehicle aims to reinvent the Ford truck franchise, focusing on creating a truck people can trust in the digital age – a fully updatable one, constantly improving, and supports towing, hauling, exportable power, and endless innovations.
“Project T3 is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to revolutionize America’s truck. We are melding 100 years of Ford truck know-how with world-class electric vehicle, software, and aerodynamics talent. It will be a platform for endless innovation and capability,” said Jim Farley, Ford president, and CEO.
The new assembly plant will be highly efficient, with a 30 percent smaller general assembly footprint than traditional plants, while still delivering higher production capacity. Using carbon-free electricity from day one and recovering energy from the site’s utility infrastructure and geothermal system to provide carbon-free heat for the assembly plant will make it a zero-waste-to-landfill site that uses no fresh water for its assembly processes.
The 3,600-acre campus also features a fully integrated BlueOval SK battery manufacturing site that will build battery cells and arrays and assemble battery packs, which will be delivered across the site to the assembly plant in less than 30 minutes. There will also be an on-site supplier park and an upfit center capable of adding dozens of Ford trucks’ most popular features.
To reduce traffic congestion and emissions, the campus has an on-site Lowe’s store supplying building materials, two construction equipment rental companies, and three concrete batch plants. Ford’s comprehensive education and training effort, BlueOval Learning, has been launched to prepare future employees.
The new campus is a massive undertaking for Ford, but it promises to be a game-changer for the automotive industry. By setting a new standard for carbon-neutral manufacturing, the company is positioning itself as a leader in sustainable production while increasing the accessibility of electric vehicles. The launch of Project T3, Ford’s new electric truck, will be a significant milestone in this effort and a critical moment for the company and the industry.