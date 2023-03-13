Formula 2’s advanced sustainable fuel will be the next breakthrough

Formula 1's Chief Technical Officer Pat Symonds has explained, “Our current hybrid engines are, as I hope most people know, the most efficient engines on the planet. But I think the next revolution is just around the corner: 100% sustainable fuel that will work just as well as existing fuels – it really is a drop-in fuel and it really will be our next breakthrough and something that will once again, using Formula 1, demonstrate the art of the possible."

Symonds argued that they would complement one another because battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and sustainable fuels for F1 are both workable answers to the global warming issue.

While Formula 2 and Formula 3 will employ sustainable fuels, they will do so in a different way than F1. As part of a unique collaboration with Aramco, both junior single-seater series currently employ 55% sustainable biofuels in all 52 vehicles.

Bruno Michel, CEO FIA Formula 2 and FIA Formula 3, said, “Today is a very important day. It marks an extraordinary breakthrough in motorsport, with F2 and F3 becoming the first championships to introduce Advanced Sustainable Fuels. It’s another major step in making our sport more sustainable. We have been working very hard behind the scenes with our partner Aramco, and we are proud to see all fifty-two cars now running successfully with these fuels.”

The term "sustainable fuel" refers to various alternative methods of providing fuel for vehicles and airplanes to lower their carbon footprint. In addition to biofuels, which turn organic waste into fuel, it also contains the carbon-capturing e-fuels that F2 and F3 intend to transition to in 2027. But, what unites all sustainable fuels is their minimal net carbon emissions.