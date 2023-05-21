Formula One drivers blink at the same ‘safe’ places during their routes

Formula One drivers blink at the same ‘safe’ places during their routesEach blink means loss of vision on the road.Loukia Papadopoulos| May 21, 2023 11:30 AM ESTCreated: May 21, 2023 11:30 AM ESTtransportationThe researchers mounted eye-trackers on the helmets of the drivers.Bulgnn/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Blinking comes so naturally and quickly that you never even notice it. However, for a Formula One race car driver traveling up to 354 kilometers per hour, each blink translates to almost 20 meters of lost vision.Since humans blink up to 30 times every minute, it can be estimated that a driver could lose as much as 595 meters worth of visual information per minute due to blinking.Perhaps that’s why the drivers seem to all blink at the same parts of their course during each lap. They could be picking the least dangerous part to lose sight of.This is according to a report by Science News published on Friday. Related Formula One: The science, engineering, and innovation behind the speed F1 wheel guns are truly amazing. Find out why How a Formula 1 Pit Stop Check Lasts Only Two Seconds See Also The finding was made by cognitive neuroscientist Ryota Nishizono and colleagues. Nishizono, of NTT Communication Science Laboratories in Atsugi, Japan, was previously a professional racing cyclist so he has some experience evaluating the relationship between speed and blinking.He noticed that there was a significant void in literature on blinking behavior in active humans despite the fact that under extreme conditions like motor racing or cycling, “a slight mistake could lead to life-threatening danger,” Nishizono said.304 laps studiedTo remedy this lack of data, he partnered with a Japanese Formula car racing team and mounted eye trackers on the helmets of three drivers and had them drive three Formula circuits for a total of 304 laps. Most Popular The researchers found that drivers tended not to blink while changing speed or direction but did blink while on relatively “safer” straightaways.Jonathan Matthis, a neuroscientist at Northeastern University in Boston who studies human movement and was not involved in the research, told Science News the study provides some crucial insights into human behavior.“We think of blinking as this nothing behavior,” he said, “but it’s not just wiping the eyes. Blinking is a part of our visual system.”The study is published in the journal iScience.Study abstract:How do humans blink while driving a vehicle? Although gaze control patterns have been previously reported in relation to successful steering, eyeblinks that disrupt vision are believed to be randomly distributed during driving or are ignored. Herein, we demonstrate that eyeblink timing shows reproducible patterns during real formula car racing driving and is related to car control. We studied three top-level racing drivers. Their eyeblinks and driving behavior were acquired during practice sessions. The results revealed that the drivers blinked at surprisingly similar positions on the courses. We identified three factors underlying the eyeblink patterns: the driver’s individual blink count, lap pace associated with how strictly they followed their pattern on each lap, and car acceleration associated with when/where to blink at a moment. These findings suggest that the eyeblink pattern reflected cognitive states during in-the-wild driving and experts appear to change such cognitive states continuously and dynamically. HomeTransportationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You iPhone killer? New AI-wearable Humane hopes to make smartphones obsoleteHard drive storage will soon become part of computing history, says expertSpider-like robotic AI arms can be attached to and controlled by humansThe age when scientists are most productive pinpointed by a new studyCosmic rays reveal presence of 2,500-year-old hidden underground Greek settlementMeet the accessibility advocate debugging the monochrome world for youBarcelona-based startup launches first-ever 5G standard low Earth orbit satelliteChina flexes military muscle, drills 'carrier killer' missiles near US naval baseResearchers develop bioengineered cornea that can restore sight to the blind and visually impairedSmart roads, wireless EV charging, and the future of American infrastructure More Stories scienceDinosaurs kept warm — and accidentally survived a mass-extinction eventGrant Currin| 8/4/2022scienceScientists have a radical idea to power Mars colonies - wind turbinesPaul Ratner| 1/26/2023innovationSmart roads, wireless EV charging, and the future of American infrastructureEric James Beyer| 8/9/2022