Formula One drivers blink at the same ‘safe’ places during their routes

Blinking comes so naturally and quickly that you never even notice it. However, for a Formula One race car driver traveling up to 354 kilometers per hour, each blink translates to almost 20 meters of lost vision.

Since humans blink up to 30 times every minute, it can be estimated that a driver could lose as much as 595 meters worth of visual information per minute due to blinking.

Perhaps that’s why the drivers seem to all blink at the same parts of their course during each lap. They could be picking the least dangerous part to lose sight of.

This is according to a report by Science News published on Friday.