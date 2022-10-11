Four Gun Charger station that needs 10 minutes to fully charge an EV
A novel 480-kW charger can fully charge electric vehicles in ten minutes and battery power to travel for 93 miles (150 km) in five minutes. Say goodbye to range anxiety.
Taiwan-based Zerova Technologies revealed a prototype of its Four Gun Charger at this week's eMove360° Europe show in Berlin.
The new Four Gun Charger can also charge four cars simultaneously from a single unit.
With independent left and right chargers on the front and back of a single body, Zerova's new Four Gun Charger, intended for both passenger car and commercial fleet charging, packs some significant ultra-charging power into a small footprint.
The 16.4-foot (5-meter) cord on each charger makes it easier to park and power four different vehicles. The charger has a digital panel that can display adverts and supports the CCS-1, CCS-2, CHAdeMO, and GB charging standards.
Vehicles with larger packs will require more time to fully charge because the 10-minute estimate is based on a car with a 75-kWh battery pack. Additionally, according to Zerova, the charger will add 93 miles (150 km) of range in under five minutes, enabling some drivers to quickly charge their vehicles and finish their journey before plugging in for a more thorough charge once they get to their destination.
The charging station also offers an advertisement screen to increase brand awareness. The charging station will come in two variations, the basic 360kW type, and the enlarged 480kW concept design.
Zerova was first established as a division of the renowned power supply company Phihong. It became an independent firm on September 1, 2022, and will now only concentrate on the market for electric vehicle charging.
The official launch of the 4th Generation Four Gun Charger is expected to be launched in the fourth quarter of 2023.
The charging race
Many companies and institutions are working on charging stations to provide the fastest charging times.
Multinational automotive manufacturing corporation Stellantis has built and tested the capability of Dynamic Wireless Power Transfer (DWPT) technology to wirelessly recharge electric vehicles (EVs) as they travel over specially equipped dedicated road lanes.
DWPT technology utilizes wireless EV charging coils embedded under the surface so electric vehicles can charge as they drive and unlock an unlimited range.
Researchers from Idaho National Laboratory use machine learning and other advanced analysis to reduce electric vehicle charging times without damaging the battery.
Charging the lithium-ion batteries that fuel electric vehicles is a delicate balancing act. Drivers want to power up as quickly as possible to get back on the road, but with current technology, speeding up the process damages the batteries.
There is also an experimental NASA technology designed to cool equipment in space that could drastically reduce electric vehicle (EV) charging times to five minutes or less.
The technique, called "subcooled flow boiling," improves heat transfer from charging cables and could dramatically increase the amount of electrical current EV chargers today could supply to vehicles. This, in turn, would significantly reduce charging times, even allowing for a full charge from empty in as little as five minutes or less, according to NASA.