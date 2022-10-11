Four Gun Charger station that needs 10 minutes to fully charge an EV

With independent left and right chargers on the front and back of a single body, Zerova's new Four Gun Charger, intended for both passenger car and commercial fleet charging, packs some significant ultra-charging power into a small footprint.

The 16.4-foot (5-meter) cord on each charger makes it easier to park and power four different vehicles. The charger has a digital panel that can display adverts and supports the CCS-1, CCS-2, CHAdeMO, and GB charging standards.

Vehicles with larger packs will require more time to fully charge because the 10-minute estimate is based on a car with a 75-kWh battery pack. Additionally, according to Zerova, the charger will add 93 miles (150 km) of range in under five minutes, enabling some drivers to quickly charge their vehicles and finish their journey before plugging in for a more thorough charge once they get to their destination.

The charging station also offers an advertisement screen to increase brand awareness. The charging station will come in two variations, the basic 360kW type, and the enlarged 480kW concept design.

Zerova was first established as a division of the renowned power supply company Phihong. It became an independent firm on September 1, 2022, and will now only concentrate on the market for electric vehicle charging.

The official launch of the 4th Generation Four Gun Charger is expected to be launched in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The charging race

Many companies and institutions are working on charging stations to provide the fastest charging times.