France bans short-haul flights on domestic routes to curb emissions

The French government has now effectively banned short-haul flights on its domestic routes where travel time by train is no longer than two-and-a-half hours, Le Monde reported. The ban came into effect by a government decree.

With nations looking to curb their carbon emissions, electrified transport is being given a push. Plans to impose a ban on sales of internal combustion engines are afoot in many nations with electric vehicles being provided government subsidies to improve adoption rates.

Long-haul air transport is a puzzle that electric transportation hasn't cracked yet. Air transport accounts for 2.4 percent of global carbon emissions. This might seem small in absolute terms, but an hour of air travel emits 100 times more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere when compared to travel by bus or train.