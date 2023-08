The United States Navy has announced that, for the first time, it has transferred fuel from a conventional piloted helicopter to an unmanned autonomous helicopter. The fuel donation occurred on the ground with a CH-53E "Super Stallion" transferring fuel to a Navy MQ-8C "Fire Scout." This is a historic moment for the Navy, conducted at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, on the 31st of July, 2023.

History in the making

"Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, led the aerial delivered ground refueling (ADGR) trial with the MQ-8C Fire Scout from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 during Service Level Training Exercise (SLTE) 5-23," the US Navy reported. The "Super Stallion" reportedly transferred about 700 pounds (318 kg) of fuel to the recipient drone chopper just under the uncrewed aircraft's maximum payload.