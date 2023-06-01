This fully-electric speed boat can push 740 horsepower

Voltari Marine Electric is set to release its Voltari 260 in 2023, a fully-electric performance boat pushing 740 horsepower and powered by a 142kWh battery pack.

This is according to a report by InsideEVs published on Thursday.

This is no small feat considering that an electric boat may draw several hundred kWs just to reach a mere 60mph.

"A boat is so inherently inefficient, operating in hydrodynamic state versus aerodynamic state, that we're always looking for ways to improve efficiency and power-to-weight ratio," told InsideEVs Cam Heaps, CEO of Voltari.

To counteract this issue, Heaps and his colleagues designed the 260 by utilizing a carbon fiber hull to reduce weight.