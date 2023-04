As we continue to combat climate change, electric vehicles (EVs) are becoming one of the increasingly popular choices to help cut down on carbon emissions. The EV market in India is also gaining momentum as the country looks to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels and combat air pollution. The Indian government has set an ambitious target of electrically powering 30% of personal cars, 70% of commercial vehicles, and 80% of two- and three-wheelers electricity by 2030.

The government has taken several initiatives to achieve these goals, such as the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME II) scheme, which offers subsidies and incentives to promote EV adoption in India. But it is not just the government sector taking initiatives; the corporate sector is also taking steps to increase EV penetration in India. A number of businesses, like Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors, have invested in EV technology and research in an effort to encourage the usage of EVs.

Several smaller local players, such as Ola Electric and Ather Energy, are also making significant strides in promoting the use of EVs in India. As a result of the contributions from the government and corporate sectors, the Indian EV market has shown significant growth, with the sales of EVs expected to reach 17 million units by 2030.

Here we take a look at the past, present, and future of the EV market in India and the players making an impact on this EV market. With an increasing demand for EVs and a supportive government and corporate environment, the future of the EV market in India looks promising.

The rise of the local players: Ola and Ather

Ola's 2-wheeler EV manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu Gnoeee/Wikimedia Commons

India's EV market is not only attracting multinational giants like Tesla and Hyundai but is also giving rise to local players who are making significant strides in promoting the sale and use of EVs in the country. Speaking to IE, Aswanth Krishnan, Vice President of Technology at QpiVolta Technologies, states that the exponential growth of the 2-wheeler segment of the EV market in India has been led by local players who have emerged as strong contenders in this market.