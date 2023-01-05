A new futuristic concept car is designed to foster personal connection

Asahi Kasei's "circular motif"

The AKXY2 made its showroom debut in Japan on May 25, 2022. Its unveiling marked Asahi Kasei's 100th anniversary. The new concept car features technologies that are catered towards reducing carbon emissions. These include sustainable textiles, engineering plastics, and elastomers.

On Asahi Kasei's website, Ryuhei Ishimaru, CEO of Fortmarei Corporation, the designer of AKXY, AKXY POD, and AKXY2, said the company adopted a "circular motif" to represent the cycle of nature and the harmony between humanity and the environment.

Aside from that, Ishimaru mentioned that "the AKXY2 toproll(trim) is equipped with a magnetic grid and wall slits, so that car travel will not disrupt the steady flow of people's life activities. The grid and slits enable users to attach various products, such as chairs and tables, to the floor and wall to personalize the interior space."

"A wood deck is [also] attached to the exterior of the toproll(trim)," he continued, "with benches attached to the front and rear of the vehicle, while the canopy can open vertically, enabling various uses both inside and out, 360 degrees."