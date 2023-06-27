Automaker GAC unveils world's first ammonia-powered engine for cars

In the search for solutions to further sustainable mobility, China's Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. (GAC) has introduced an engine that runs on Ammonia, which can add to the list of greener solutions like electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cells, reported Bloomberg.

The motor was unveiled at the firm's annual technology event in Beijing along with an eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) called the Gove.

The newly released motor, aimed for use in passenger vehicles, harnesses ammonia, a clean and readily available fuel source, as its primary energy source. This may represent a significant step toward combatting climate change and reducing greenhouse gas emissions associated with traditional gasoline-powered vehicles.