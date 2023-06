General Motors(GM) has announced that it intends to open Tesla's "Supercharger" electric vehicle charging network to its customers. To this end, GM will now integrate Tesla's charging ports, dubbed the "North American Charging Standard"(NACS), into new GM vehicles built from 2025.

The partnerships between GM and Tesla will help address a significant issue hindering the widespread adoption of electric vehicles - the lack of sufficient charging infrastructure along long stretches of US highways.

This issue is becoming increasingly urgent, as CNN reports, with seven states, including California and New York, passing bills to prohibit the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035. “Not only will it help make the transition to electric vehicles more seamless for our customers, but it could help move the industry toward a single North American charging standard,” GM CEO Mary Barra said in a statement.